When is the Copa del Rey last 16 draw and who could Barcelona face?

Barcelona squeezed into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey by beating Intercity 4-3 after extra-time in a wild game on Wednesday night.

Xavi’s side will now discover on Saturday, January 7 who they will play in the next round of the competition. The draw is due to take place at 1pm CET at the RFEF headquarters.

Here’s a look at the teams that have made it through to the last 16 along with Barcelona.

Espanyol

Villarreal

Valencia

Ceuta

Real Madrid

Levante

Sporting

Sevilla

Real Mallorca

Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid

Alavés

Osasuna

Real Betis

Athletic

The ties are due to be played on the 17, 18 or 19 January. Barcelona will play away if they are drawn against team outside of La Liga. If they draw Primera Division opposition the hosts will be the team that is drawn first.

Matches are once again single games, meaning extra-time and penalties will be used if it’s all square at full time.