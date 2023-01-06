Barcelona need €26m to be able to sign new players

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said the Catalans need to raise €26m in income in order to be able to sign new players.

Xavi’s side aren’t expected to do much, if any, business in the January window due to the club’s ongoing financial issues.

Laporta spoke about the situation to Cadena SER on Thursday and explained what it will take to get back on track because of La Liga’s “1:1” rule.

“At this moment, to be able to sign with the 1:1 rule, we would have to obtain an income of €26m,” he said. “This is the amount that has been attributed to us as losses after the elimination of the Champions League.”

Laporta was optimistic that the club would be able to sign players come the summer.

“If we reach the final of the Europa League, for example, we would get €21m. If we add the friendlies, for example, we would already have it,” he added. “We have recovered our prestige and there are investors, sponsors and clubs interested in organizing Barca matches. We will reach June with the possibility of signing with the 1:1 rule.”

Barcelona are thought to want a new midfielder and a right-back in the summer, but it’s not clear yet how much they will have to spend.