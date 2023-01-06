Recovery session - FC Barcelona

The players were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday morning for a post-match training session on pitch 2. Following the 4-3 win after extra time away to Intercity the next focus is on the Sunday 9pm CET kick-off away to Atlético Madrid.

Dembélé: 8 goals and 20 assists with Xavi - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé scored his eighth goal of the Xavi era against Intercity in the Copa del Rey. Added to his 20 assists, the French winger is the player who has participated in the most goals under the new coach.

Nico undergoes successful surgery on fifth metatarsal of left foot - FC Barcelona

Nico González has undergone successful surgery on the fifth metatarsal of his left foot. The operation was performed by Dr Antoni Dalmau under supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services at Hospital de Barcelona, and in close coordination with their peers at Valencia CF. The player will be out of action until he makes a full recovery.

Ousmane Dembele says he wants to stay at Barcelona despite PSG interest - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele has no intention to leave Barcelona, he says. He scored against Intercity in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night and then spoke to Belgian television Eleven ahead of the clash with Atletico Madrid.

What Barca would say if PSG came for Ousmane Dembele - SPORT

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele will not leave the club. The French winger has been linked with PSG but Laporta said the Catalans would rebuff any bid.

Laporta on the internal discussions over replacing Busquets - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Thursday that there are discussions at the club over who should replace Sergio Busquets when he leaves. The Spaniard's deal expires in the summer.