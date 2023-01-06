 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dembele insists he wants Barcelona over PSG

The forward has spoken about his future

By Josh Suttr
Intercity v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele insisted this week that he has no intention to head to Paris in lieu of Barcelona. There had ben rumors this week that PSG were keen on making a big-money bid. for Dembele to come to Paris to become their Neymar replacement. Dembele made sure to shut that down.

“I signed a new contract at Barca four months ago and I’m happy here, I want to keep working and improving at Barcelona,” he said.

“I am good here, I am happy in Barcelona, I like my life here. The coach trusts me and the board too. I like the faith there is and the atmosphere around here.”

Dembele | Source

If Dembele continues his early season form into the second half of the season, he’s likely due for an even bigger contract extension to stick around Barca for a long, long time. Sorry PSG.

