Laporta: Super League in 2025 could be a reality

You know what’s not fun? Every few days when we’re reminded that Barcelona are still behind the Super League idea. This time around we get el presidente reminding us all so vividly that he loves the Super League and believes it could be in place and operating by 2025.

“This Spring we’ll have the verdict on the Super League. For clubs, it will be like what the Bosman ruling [which allowed footballers to move on a free transfer at the end of their contracts] meant for players,” he said. “If the decision is favourable, the Super League could be a reality by 2025. If it isn’t, the steps we decide to take will depend on what the verdict says. The degree of the victory will dictate what we can do with the Super League.” Laporta | Source

Laporta insists on putting himself at the forefront of the Super League and we’re going to keep covering it, but man what a downer.