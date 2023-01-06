Wolves send strong message to Barcelona about Ruben Neves

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has sent a strong message to Barcelona after being asked about the future of midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portugal international keeps on being linked with a move to the Camp Nou as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Lopetegui is currently preparing for an FA Cup clash against Liverpool at the weekend and seems pretty frustrated by the constant speculation.

“I understand your interest about the transfer window, but you have to understand in the same way our interest is only in the match tomorrow,” he said. “I have talked a lot of times that Ruben Neves is a fantastic player. He is a Wolves player and he is going to continue being a Wolves player. “You can ask me 100 times, but our focus is on tomorrow’s match in the FA Cup. It is a very important competition in England and our focus in this match.”

Neves has openly flirted with Barcelona but the rumor mill thinks there’s some debate about whether he will arrive. Joan Laporta is said to be keen on the midfielder but it seems Xavi would prefer Martin Zubimendi.