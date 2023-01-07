Barcelona transfer rumors: Juve ask for Jordi Alba, Evan N’Dicka wanted at Camp Nou

Juve ask about Alba

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba is apparently wanted in Serie A with Juventus “desperately” looking for a new left-back, according to Diario Sport.

The Old Lady are willing to offer a “significant” salary as long as Alba arrives on loan or for free, something that doesn’t look like happening.

Alba is willing to lower his salary but he isn’t willing to move. The defender has a contract until 2024 and has said previously he wants to retire at the Camp Nou.

Barca keen on N’Dicka

Over in Germany there is word that Barca are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka who is out of contract in the summer.

Free agents may be Barca’s best chance of strengthening the squad in the summer, and the Catalans are thought to want to add a left-footer to the ranks, according to Sport1.

N’Dicka is attracting lots of interest because of his contract status. He’s previously been linked with Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan.

Xavi asks Busquets for one more season

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets’s future continues to make headlines with the midfielder still yet to make a decision on if he’ll stay.

Diario Sport reckon Xavi has asked his captain to stay for one more season because the club won’t be able to afford a replacement in the summer.

Busquets will have to take a pay cut if he is to stay, and it’s still not clear if he will agree to continue or look for a new challenge.