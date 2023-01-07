Barcelona start contract talks with Lamine Yamal - report

Barcelona have reportedly started talks with highly-rated youngster Lamine Yamal about a contract renewal at the Camp Nou.

Marca are reporting that Barcelona have already initiated talks with the youngster to make it clear they want him to continue with the club.

Yamal is said to be keen to stay and the two sides will apparently meet again soon to begin preparing a new contract.

The main problem is that Yamal can’t put pen to paper until July when he turns 16.

Barca are expecting interest in their latest La Masia starlet but do have reasons for optimism when he comes to trying to keep hold of Yamal.

The forward’s agent is Ivan de la Pena, who also manages Eric Garcia and Gavi, and seems to have a pretty good relationship with Xavi and Laporta and Co.

Barcelona are thought to be planning Yamal’s future already. There’s already been speculation he could join the first team for pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.