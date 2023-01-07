Possible Copa del Rey opponents - FC Barcelona

The round of 32 now complete, FC Barcelona now knows which teams it could be facing in the last sixteen of the Copa del Rey.

When and where to watch Atlético Madrid v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

LaLiga continues on Sunday with Barça visiting the home of Atlético Madrid (kick off 9.00pm CET). This guide shows what the kickoff time will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Barcelona looking at Frankfurt defender N’Dicka - SPORT

Joan Laporta said on Thursday that Barcelona will not hit the transfer market barring any surprise movement. However, they are working on players for 2023-24. SPORT1 in Germany say that Barca are looking at Evan N’Dicka.

Xavi asks Busquets to stay for another year at Barca - SPORT

Barca are planning their new project and Xavi thinks the midfield is an area that needs a look. He understands the difficulties the club are in economically in terms of signings so would like Sergio Busquets to stay for one more season, if the Spaniard accepts a pay cut to do so.

Ruben Neves option gaining ground for Barca - SPORT

Barcelona are sending messages about needing to tighten their belts in the coming transfer windows. The big investment came last summer and the lack of space in the salary limit is tying the club’s hands. They will sign a midfielder though and likely it will be Ruben Neves, despite Xavi’s reticence.

Joan Laporta on Messi, City signings, the La Liga FFP ratio and more - SPORT

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta spoke on various topics in his chat with Cadena SER. Here are some key quotes. Christmas wishes? “From the three kings I ask for titles and goals for Barca, and health for me and my family.”