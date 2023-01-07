Barcelona draw Ceuta in Copa del Rey Round of 16

Barcelona have been drawn away against Ceuta in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Ceuta play in the third tier of Spanish football and are the lowest ranked team left in the competition. José Juan Romero’s side have already caused a shock in the tournament by knocking out La Liga's Elche on their way to the last 16.

Barça to face Ceuta in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey! pic.twitter.com/oQYh1kok6Q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2023

Xavi’s side made it through after beating third-tier side Intercity 4-3 after extra-time in an entertaining game on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

Ceuta vs Barcelona

Levante vs Atlético Madrid

Sporting Gijón vs Valencia

Alavés vs Sevilla

Real Betis vs Osasuna

Villarreal vs Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Real Mallorca

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol

The game is due to be played on the 17, 18 or 19 January. Once again they are single ties only meaning extra-time and penalties can be used if games are level.