Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard makes contact with Barcelona - report

The Catalans “aren’t averse” to the idea

By Gill Clark
Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a potential move to the Camp Nou.

Kicker report that Pavard is “currently examining the market” as he’s thinking about leaving in the summer when he’ll have just a year left on his deal.

The France international has “already contacted Barcelona” and the Catalans giants “don’t seem to be averse” to the idea of Pavard joining.

Barcelona are said to be after “a six, a winger and a right-back” in the summer but don’t know what kind of funds they will have available.

Pavard has already admitted he could be tempted by a new challenge in a different country, although Bayern still appear to be keen to keep hold of the defender.

Right-back continues to be a problem position for Barca. The Catalans had been tipped to sign a new defender in January but it seems they are not in a financial position to do so.

Hector Bellerin was signed in the summer but it hasn’t really happened for him yet, and it looks like he will be off again at the end of the season when his contract expires.

