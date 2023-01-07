Quique Setien does former club Barcelona a favor in La Liga title race

Quique Setien had a pretty miserable time in his brief spell in charge of Barcelona but did his former club a favor on Saturday.

The 64-year-old guided his Villarreal team to a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in La Liga that means Barca head to Atletico tomorrow still on top of La Liga.

Indeed Barca can pull out a three-point lead over the defending champions with a win, although we all know it’ll be a tricky test at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Setien enjoyed a tough start to his time at Villarreal and didn’t manage a single win in his first four games with the Yellow Submarine.

However, Saturday’s victory over Los Blancos means it’s now five in a row for Setien’s side who move up to fifth in the table.

Villarreal dominated the first half and went ahead after the break when Gerard Moreno took advantage of a mistake by Ferland Mendy and teed up Yeremi Pino to score.

Madrid equalized when they were given their customary penalty but Villarreal won it with a spot-kick of their own scored by Moreno.