 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quique Setien does former club Barcelona a favor in La Liga title race

Villarreal beat Real Madrid on Saturday

By Gill Clark
/ new
Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Quique Setien had a pretty miserable time in his brief spell in charge of Barcelona but did his former club a favor on Saturday.

The 64-year-old guided his Villarreal team to a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in La Liga that means Barca head to Atletico tomorrow still on top of La Liga.

Indeed Barca can pull out a three-point lead over the defending champions with a win, although we all know it’ll be a tricky test at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Setien enjoyed a tough start to his time at Villarreal and didn’t manage a single win in his first four games with the Yellow Submarine.

However, Saturday’s victory over Los Blancos means it’s now five in a row for Setien’s side who move up to fifth in the table.

Villarreal dominated the first half and went ahead after the break when Gerard Moreno took advantage of a mistake by Ferland Mendy and teed up Yeremi Pino to score.

Madrid equalized when they were given their customary penalty but Villarreal won it with a spot-kick of their own scored by Moreno.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes