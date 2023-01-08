The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the capital of Spain for a massive La Liga game against Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

There were no injury concerns coming off the Cup game in midweek, so there are no surprises on this list as Xavi goes with the 22 available first-teamers. The only ones missing are the suspended Jordi Alba and Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembélé has shaken off a slight calf problem suffered late in the clash with Intercity and is ready for this one.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Fati, Dembélé

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!