The squad to face Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona

Following the Copa del Rey tie midweek, FC Barcelona return to league action this Sunday at 9pm, and it's the ever-tricky away trip to Atlético Madrid that they have to deal with.

FC Barcelona drawn against Ceuta in Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have been drawn against Ceuta in the last sixteen of the Copa del Rey, as decided in Saturday's draw. The game will be played away from home, in the Spanish enclave on the North African costs, on January 17, 18 or 19.

Barça's Xavi 'doesn't know' what decision Busquets will make on future - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has commented on the possibility of Sergio Busquets renewing his contract and continuing next season in his press conference prior to the clash against Atlético Madrid.

Coach Xavi conforms with no Barcelona signings in January window - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has almost ruled out the arrival of any new signings in the January window due to the difficulty in registering players and the conviction that the squad is well structured.

Barcelona make contact with Sporting Lisbon over Pedro Porro transfer - SPORT

Pedro Porro joins Barcelona's list of future right-backs. The Sporting Lisbon defender is having a sensational season and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the biggest European clubs. According to the newspaper 'Record', Barça have recently contacted the Portuguese team to ask for a price without making, for now, any official offer. Atlético Madrid are also keen.

Chelsea's Kante pressing Barcelona to make a decision on signing him - SPORT

N'Golo Kanté's future could be decided ahead of schedule. Barcelona have been testing the water over a possible signing in the summer and conversations were on the right track, although they had not ended pending his return from injury.

Bayern defender Pavard makes move to sound sound Barça deal - SPORT

Even though 2023 has just begun and there are still many months left in the season, Barcelona are already working on building their squad for the next campaign.