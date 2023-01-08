WELCOME TO THE WANDA METROPOLITANO!!! The spectacular home of Atlético Madrid in the Spanish capital is the site of a huge La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one with a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to three points if they get a win in one of the toughest stadiums in the country against what is always a brutal opponent in Diego Simeone’s Colchoneros. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 16

Date/Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Jose Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada, Spain), Viaplay Sports 1, ITV 4 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV, ITVX (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

