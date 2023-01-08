Ceuta fume at Barcelona boss Xavi’s Copa del Rey comments

Barcelona boss Xavi has come in for criticism for comments he made at his press conference yesterday about his side being drawn against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey.

Xavi told reporters he felt Barca were “lucky with the draw” after being paired with the lowest ranked team left in the competition.

The Barcelona boss was referring to the fact that since he’s taken over he’s been handed some pretty tough ties in knockout competitions.

Yet Ceuta coach Jose Juan Romero is not at all happy with what Xavi’s had to say and has hit back.

“It wasn’t a very appropriate comment to make,” he said. “He could have said it in another way. It hasn’t sat well with me, the club or anyone. “We won’t go into the game to ask for shirts, we will go after them. Then, after the game, we will see who was lucky. “Maybe he doesn’t know what it takes for teams to reach this stage because he’s had a much easier path as a coach, “I always try to have respect and, as I value the lower leagues so much, it’s not sat well with me. I admire Xavi. As a player, for me, he’s been one of the greatest Spain have produced, so it surprised me to be honest. I didn’t like it.” Source | Cadena Ser

Barcelona needed extra-time to beat Intercity last time so will surely be well aware of the threat Ceuta pose. The teams are due to meet on Wednesday January 18.