FC Barcelona have gone three points clear at the top of the Liga table, and they have done it at one of the hardest places to get points in this competition. Games between the Catalans and Atlético Madrid are always gripping, feisty affairs, and this one was no exception, eventually decided by a solitary goal tucked away by Ousmane Dembélé midway through the first half.

Pedri: Xavi is to blame for the goal today - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Pedri spoke after the 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid and said that Ousmane Dembele's goal "was Xavi's fault". The youngster said that the coach "always tells me to get to the box more and shoot, to take risks, to dare more one on one, I feel more and more comfortable up there, so the goal's Xavi's fault."

Why Ferran Torres & Savic were sent off in Barça's win vs. Atletico - SPORT

Barça are now three points clear of Real Madrid, who lost on Saturday, but the victory brought a negative note in the form of a late red card for Ferran Torres.

Xavi: Barça make statement that we are candidates to win LaLiga - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was delighted with what he labeled a statement win away at Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Ousmane Dembele gave Barça a first-half lead and they then produced a gutsy performance to keep out Atletico to win the game at the Metropolitano.

Busquets says Barça had to take advantage of Madrid's slip up - SPORT

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets says the team were extra motivated against Atletico Madrid after Real Madrid's slip-up on Saturday. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game on Sunday as Barça beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 to move three points clear at the top after Madrid lost 2-1 to Villarreal.

Memphis Depay not shutting door to Barca exit - SPORT

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez made it clear he didn't want changes to the squad. He's comfortable with what he has and with no arrivals possible, he asked for nobody to leave. That's where things are, but Memphis Depay's future is still in the air and in the final days of the market things could happen.

Decisive week for Moukoko, Dortmund and Barcelona - SPORT

Youssoufa Moukoko's future is close to being decided. He's the great revelation of the Bundesliga this season with Borussia Dortmund. The player and his club are set to meet to look at a renewal deal, but that is very complicated. Barcelona are paying close attention as they would like to sign him at zero cost.