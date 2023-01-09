Christensen says dressing room atmosphere ‘through the roof’ after Atletico win

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has revealed the atmosphere in the locker room is “through the roof” after Sunday’s win at Atletico.

The visitors sealed all three points to move three points clear at the top of the table, and Christensen says the players are buzzing.

“It means a lot for us. The atmosphere in the dressing room had to be good and it’s through the roof right now,” he said. “We are very happy, we played a good game, some scary moments. A difficult ending to the first half but we feel solid.”

Christensen also spoke about Barca’s habit of scoring first but failing to kill games off and admitted it’s something the players know they must work on.

“It’s been a theme, getting the goals we need but letting the other team stay in the game. Today we knew it would be more difficult. It’s a tough place to play. We got the job done and we are really happy but it’s a theme and something we are aware of. “I’m growing into the team still. It’s alwys difficult when you are a new player and getting a long-term injury. I was unlucky. I felt like I had a great start, I was playing the games I wanted, so it was bad luck.” Source | Barca TV

Barcelona are back in action on Thursday when they take on Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup.