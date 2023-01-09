Ter Stegen made more passes than four Barcelona team-mates against Atletico

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen caught the eye again on Sunday against Atletico, as he picked up his 12th La Liga clean sheet of the season.

The German stopper made a fine save to deny Antoine Griezmann an equalizer but also caught the eye with the ball at his feet.

Ter Stegen completed 53 passes during the game, more than four of his outfield team-mates, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The German outpassed Alejandro Balde (46), Gavi (39), Ansu Fati (21) and Ousmane Dembele (30). It also goes without saying he outpassed substitutes Marcos Alonso, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto.

Interestingly, MD also reckon Ter Stegen was only three passes behind Pedri (56) and just one short of Frenkie de Jong’s total of 54.

Xavi did speak about the issue after the game and felt his players used the goalkeeper too much.

“We have abused the pass to Ter Stegen. We have to win duels and play forward more, and in our own half we have to have more alternatives,” he said.

“Atlético wanted to tie, they have courage. The game has been very good, especially in defense. We have known how to suffer, although I wanted to defend with the ball.”

Atletico suffered made Barcelona suffer at the Wanda Metropolitano, as was largely expected, but the Catalans did manage to hang on for the win.