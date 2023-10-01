 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal could be ‘the biggest surprise’ at the Golden Boy awards, says founder

The man who invented the award is impressed by the Barca wonderkid

By Gill Clark
FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-BARCELONA Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

Lamine Yamal could be a surprise winner of this year’s Golden Boy trophy, according to the man who invented the award.

Barcelona have enjoyed plenty of success with Pedri and Gavi winning the award for the last two years.

Gavi has been nominated again along with Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal, with the winner set to be announced in December.

Massimo Franchi, who came up with the Golden Boy award, admits that Jude Bellingham is the favorite to win but when asked for an “insider tip” came out with the following to TZ.

“The biggest surprise could be – as already mentioned – Lamine Yamal. He is incredible, only 16 years old, born in 2007!” he said.

“He is a regular starter at FC Barcelona and even plays for the Spanish senior national team. He broke records set by Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati.”

Lamine Yamal has already become Spain’s youngest player and scorer, while he’s also the youngest player to start a game for Barcelona in La Liga.

