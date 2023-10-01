FC Barcelona News: 1 October 2023; Joao Cancelo fee agreed, Raphinha injury update

Man City agree Cancelo fee with Barcelona – but get less than half asking price | Daily Star
Barcelona have agreed a fee of £24.3million to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City permanently next summer.
Why Barcelona want to sign Chelsea-linked wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo
Barcelona are keen to sign Gabriel Moscardo in the summer and feel he can be a long-term option at pivot and has the right profile to sign for the Catalans.
Raphinha injury update | FC Barcelona
Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury to his right thigh against Sevilla and has been ruled out of action for Barcelona.
Barca conscious that Saudi Arabia showing Lewandowski interest | Sport
Barcelona are well aware that Saudi Arabian clubs are continuing to show interest in striker Robert Lewandowski.
PSG president Al Khelaïfi: “Every club wanted to sign Lewandowski” | Sport
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaïfi has admitted that all clubs would have wanted to sign Robert Lewandowski before he moved to Barcelona.
Sergio Roberto expected to leave next summer | Football Espana
Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is expected to leave the club next summer when his contract expires after falling down the pecking order at Camp Nou.
