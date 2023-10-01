Deco in touch with Corinthians to discuss Barcelona move for Gabriel Moscardo

Barcelona have reportedly been in touch with Corinthians to discuss a move for 18-year-old Brazilian whizzkid Gabriel Moscardo.

A move for Moscardo has been rumored for a little while now, but it seems Barca are stepping up their interest and hoping to beat Chelsea to his signing.

Diario Sport are reporting that Deco “has a crush” on Moscardo and has been talking to Corinthians to make the club’s interest official.

Barca want to sign Moscardo at the end of the season and see him as a long-term option at pivot following Sergio Busquets’s departure last summer.

Chelsea have already seen a couple of offers rejected, with the Brazilian side reportedly wanting around 30 million euros.

Sport claim Deco is committed to signing Moscardo, like he was with Vitor Roque, and thinks he’s exactly the right fit for the team.

A summer exit for the youngster is starting to look inevitable, as Europe’s top clubs circle, but Barca still have work to do to win the race for his signature.