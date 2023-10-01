Xavi reveals his favorite Barcelona matches as manager as he approaches 100th game in charge

Barcelona coach Xavi will take charge of the team for the 100th time against Porto on Tuesday and has been looking back on his time as boss ahead of the match.

Xavi was asked to pick out some of his favorite memories, including his most special match. The boss went for the win over Espanyol last season that confirmed his team as champions.

“Last year’s derby against Espanyol, the day we won the League. We won the title, at the home of our local rivals and it was also one of our best games,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi also spoke about the best match he feels his team has played under his guidance and, perhaps unsurprisingly, went for a win over Real Madrid.

“The victory in the Super Cup against Madrid. It was our first title, against Madrid and the game that day perfectly reflects the idea we want,” he added.

The Barca boss also admitted last season’s defeat to Bayern in the Champions League was his toughest loss and highlighted Marcus Rashford, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior as the players who had caused his team the most problems.