Barcelona Angel Alarcon to make comeback from injury after long spell on the sidelines

Barcelona forward Angel Alarcon has been cleared to return to action after a long spell out injured.

The youngster sustained a muscle injury back in May and has been sidelined ever since. However, he’s been given the green light to play today and could feature in Barca Atletic’s clash against Celta Fortuna.

✅ El jugador del Barça Atlètic ́ ́ ha rebut l’alta mèdica



✔️ Alarcón, con el alta médica, entra en la convocatoria para el partido de hoy#ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S7QnGhMDaz — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) October 1, 2023

Alarcon’s return will be a huge boost both to the player and the club. The 19-year-old trained regularly with the first team last season and made his debut in the Copa del Rey clash against Ceuta in January.

Barcelona then handed Alarcon a new contract that runs until 2025, and contains a buyout clause set at 400 milllion euros, and he went on to make his La Liga debut against Cadiz.

Alarcon will now be aiming to get back on track after a frustrating few months on the sidelines and could even get some minutes later today.