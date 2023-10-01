Rumors: Barcelona ‘have already decided’ to sell Ansu Fati next summer

Barcelona are reportedly planning on selling Ansu Fati next summer and are hoping the youngster can impress at Brighton on loan and attract admirers.

Fati moved to the Premier League side in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan, although the deal does not include a purchase option.

Yet Diario Sport reckon Barca have already decided to “get rid” of Ansu and will be happy to accept any suitable offers.

Indeed it’s also claimed Barca were willing to sell Fati last summer, but a move to Wolves broke down as the forward did not want to head to Molineux.

Fati was planning on staying for the season but ended up moving on after seeing the writing on the wall after the first few games of the new campaign.

Barcelona have apparently now decided to sell because they are well-stocked for forwards and will also strengthen next year with the arrival of Vitor Roque.

Joao Felix could end up staying at Barcelona too, with the report claiming Fati could be used as part of a deal that sees the Portugal international sign for the Catalans permanently.