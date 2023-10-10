Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati handed late Spain call-up for Euro qualifiers against Scotland and Norway

Ansu Fati has been handed a belated call-up to the Spain squad for Euro qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

The Barcelona loanee had been omitted from the original roster but has been called up, along with Bryan Zaragoza, after an injury to Yeremy Pino.

Fati joins Barca team-mates Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal in the squad for the two games over the international break.

The Barcelona youngster gets the nod despite finding it tough to get starts at Brighton since moving on loan in the summer transfer window.

Fati has played seven times in all competitions for Robert De Zerbi’s side but has only started three times and not at all in the Premier League.

However, Fati has already opened his account for the Seagulls, scoring in the clash against Aston Villa which ended up in a poor 6-1 defeat for the visitors.

Spain take on Scotland on Thursday in Sevilla and then head to Norway on Sunday.