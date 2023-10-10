Bryan Zaragoza reveals what Ronald Araujo told him during Barcelona’s draw at Granada

Bryan Zaragoza was the star of the show for Granada against Barcelona on Sunday night, scoring twice and only being denied a hat-trick by the post.

The Granada star gave Jules Kounde a torrid time and then had to go face-to-face with Ronald Araujo after the Frenchman had gone off injured.

Zaragoza revealed to El Chiringuito after the match that he spoke with the Uruguayan during the game and was met with some choice words.

“Do you want to stop running, you b*stard?” asked Araujo after becoming frustrated with the 22-year-old.

There’s no doubt it was a great performance by Zaragoza, and he received more good news after the match after it emerged he’s been called up to the Spain squad.

Both Zaragoza and Ansu Fati are set to link up with Luis de la Fuente’s squad after Yeremy Pino was forced to pull out due to injury.

Zaragoza is just the fourth Granada player ever to receive a Spain call-up and the first since 1974.