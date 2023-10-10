Jules Kounde sends out message to Barcelona fans after being ruled out through injury

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has sent out a message to fans after being ruled out of action after suffering a knee injury against Granada on Sunday.

The Catalans have confirmed that Kounde is set for a spell on the sidelines with a sprained knee ligament and won’t link up with the France team over the international break.

Kounde has now taken to social media with a message making it clear he’s relieved the injury is not too serious and that he’s already thinking about his comeback.

“Hurt but never sunk, it could’ve been much worse... thinking of coming back as soon as possible but above all as best as possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Nights when nothing smiles at you but, by the way, proud of my team and their character in the face of difficulty.

“This is very long and we’re not going to stop being optimistic culers.”

Barcelona haven’t confirmed when they expect Kounde to return to action but it seems as though he will miss at least a couple of weeks.

The Catalans return to action after the break with three games in the space of seven days against Athletic Club, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.