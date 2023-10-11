Xavi takes a check on five Barcelona youngsters during international break

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez called up a host of youngsters to training on Wednesday to fill in some gaps left by his internationals.

The international break means Barca are without many first-teamers but also allows Xavi to have a closer check on some of the club’s more promising youngsters.

Marc Guiu and Pau Victor, who were part of the squad to face Granada, both took part in training and could be set to continue.

Injuries to Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and now Lamine Yamal means that Xavi’s attacking options are thin on the ground at present.

Also handed a call-up on Wednesday was 15-year-old Guille Fernandez. Guille is a highly-rated midfielder and could be part of the next batch of players to break through.

Pau Cubarsí is another player who looks to have a bright future at Barca. He may also be needed soon with Jules Kounde out injured for several weeks.

Xavi does have Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez available but Cubarsi looks a top talent and has already received plenty of praise from Rafa Marquez.

Teenage goalkeeper Aaron Yaakobishvili (aka as Yakko) also took part in Wednesday’s session.