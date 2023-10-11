Xavi ‘demands’ Barcelona bring in Vitor Roque in January

Barcelona’s current injury crisis has reportedly led Xavi Hernandez to demand the club bring in Vitor Roque in January.

A deal for the Brazilian has already been signed, sealed and delivered for 2024, but Xavi wants Vitor Roque in January not the summer, according to AS.

Xavi’s decision has come after losing Robert Lewandowski to injury, as the Barca boss isn’t convinced by any of his back-up options such as Ferran Torres and Angel Alarcon.

The Barca boss has even been on the phone to reassure Vitor Roque that he can come in January and to wish him all the best in his recovery from injury.

Barca still have financial work to do to try and incorporate Vitor Roque, although vice-president Eduard Romeu has said this week the club will do their best if it’s what Xavi wants.

“Registering Vitor Roque in January? We will see how all this evolves. We have two windows, in January and another in June,” he said. “It will depend on the technical side. As always, we will do everything we can to please the coach, who is in charge.”