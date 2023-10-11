Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal met up with Spain despite being injured

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has explained why Lamine Yamal met up with the national team despite picking up an injury playing for Barcelona against Granada.

Barcelona confirmed after the game that Lamine had been sidelined with a problem, and he was then spotted hobbling on his way to meet up with the Spain squad.

All of which seemed a little odd and De la Fuente was asked about it at his press conference and came up with the following response.

“He came because there are protocols that require players to be checked,” he said. “But the most important thing is that I wanted to talk to him and spend a few hours with his team-mates. “He is a young boy and I wanted to convey confidence and peace of mind to him and all of our support.”

Lamine Yamal has since returned to Barcelona and will enjoy some rest before La Liga resumes. The youngster’s injury is not thought to be too serious and he may well be fit in time for Barca’s next game.