Is Gavi injured as well? Spain boss Luis de la Fuente offers update on Barcelona midfielder

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has calmed fears that Gavi has become the latest Barcelona player to be sidelined with injury.

Gavi took a knock in training earlier this week which led to claims he could be set to join Barcelona’s growing injury list.

De la Fuente was asked about injuries in his squad on Wednesday and had some reassuring words regarding the fitness of his players.

“The players are all available. There is some discomfort and we are going to wait and see how it develops,” he said. ”We expect a very tough match, they are a very powerful rival who we respect a lot. They are going to demand the best version of us.”

The Spain boss also offered Ansu Fati his full backing after calling the Barcelona loanee up to the squad as a late replacement for Yeremy Pino.

“He is a footballer who feels very happy with us. He is very comfortable. It is a pleasure to see him,” he added. “Here he knows that he has the love and support of my entire coaching staff. I believe in his game and his conditions. You can tell that he is happy and with the spark he has always had.”

Spain take on Scotland on Thursday in Seville. The Scots won 2-0 when the two sides met last back in March.