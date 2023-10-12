Work goes on - FC Barcelona

Club football has stopped for the second time this season to make way for a series of international fixtures. As usual, FC Barcelona will be without a number of first team members over the next few days, but for those that are not off playing for their countries, Wednesday was a training day as normal.

Final fifteen minutes of league games fruitful for Barça - FC Barcelona

Films are known for having happy endings and that's the case for Barça this season too. Xavi Hernández' side have a dogged approach and keep going to the end to create their own happy ending. The blaugranes are prolific in the final fifteen minutes of league games and they are currently leading the way for goals scored and points earned during the period.

Lamine Yamal is a record breaker - FC Barcelona

One of the talking points of the season so far for the blaugranes has been the explosion on to the scene of Lamine Yamal. The winger has quickly become a key figure for first team coach Xavi Hernández and in his short career so far, the teenager has already set a series of records. With the international break upon us, we take a look at those landmarks.

Lewandowski: 'Our expectations are higher this season' - FC Barcelona

Striker discusses the goals for 2023/24, the Champions League, how the team is playing and his own role in the dressing room

FC Barcelona statement - FC Barcelona

In light of the information published today regarding the interlocutory decree from Court num. 1, FC Barcelona would like to remind of their appearance as a private plaintiff during the procedure opened for the so-called "Caso Negreira" matter in order to defend the institution regarding a potential crime of unlawful administration during the period under investigation.

Why doesn't Pablo Torre play more? Girona's diagnosis coincides with Xavi's - SPORT

Pablo Torre is the fourth player with the fewest minutes (115') for Girona. It's still early, but the numbers highlight an uncomfortable truth for the footballer: he's not competing for a spot in the starting lineup at Girona, either. The situation continues to baffle because Pablo Torre is one of those players who catch the eye.

Xavi calls up five reserve teamers for Barça training... and a 15-year-old kid - SPORT

Quite a few lesser known players were present at FC Barcelona's training session on Wednesday. With up to 10 players away on international duty, Xavi Hernández had very few first-team players to work with. Mostly because in addition to the 'exiles,' he is also without the injured players: Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé and Raphinha.

Sport Bild: RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo is back on Barça's radar - SPORT

Dani Olmo is one of the big names on FC Barcelona's radar and one of Xavi Hernández's favourites since he arrived on the bench. The Catalan forward has never hidden his desire to return to the club that trained him. And this desire could soon become a reality.

Barça, Leverkusen & Nice: The only unbeaten teams in Europe's big 5 leagues - SPORT

It usually goes like this: international break, time for analysis. And, consequently, of numbers. They don't lie, because beyond the sensations left by each team, there is always a way of gauging the performance of a particular club. In the case of Barcelona, the mathematics are clear: Xavi's side are above the performances they offered last season at this stage.

Excl. interview with Barça VP: What happened to sale of Barça Studios? - SPORT

One of the palancas that caused the most confusion was the sale of 49% of Barça Studios. Because the money from Orpheus and Socios.com did not arrive, nor did the money that Libero was due afterwards. The club's vice president for finance Eduard Romeu explains it all in an interview with SPORT. He hopes that the missing €40 million will arrive this winter. He admits that it will help in the sporting field, highlighting the effort that has been made to reduce the wage bill and the debt that has been eliminated.

Spain & Barça midfielder Gavi fit to face Scotland despite reports of injury - SPORT

The Barça midfielder retired to the changing rooms a few minutes before the end of the session along with Athletic striker Nico Williams, sparking all kinds of speculation. Some reports quickly pointed to physical discomfort and that his participation in Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland would be pending evolution.

Excl. Eduard Romeu: Barça will make every effort to meet Xavi's January requests - SPORT

Eduard Romeu, FC Barcelona's economic vice-president, spoke to SPORT to explain the figures that the club's board of directors will present at the assembly on 21 October. He defends the management of the club, praises the effort that has been made to reduce the wage bill, attacks the opposition and assures that if Xavi needs reinforcements in winter, they will make an effort to provide them.