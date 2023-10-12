Barcelona handed huge Vitor Roque boost by striker’s agent

Barcelona have been handed a boost by Vitor Roque’s agent who claims the Brazilian will join the club in the January window.

A deal has already been agreed for the youngster to move in 2024 but Barca want to bring the move forward to the winter transfer window.

There have been doubts over where Barca can make it work financially, but Andre Cury has told RAC1 he reckons it’s all set to go ahead.

“Everything is ready for Vitor Roque to sign for Barcelona in January 2024. Everything is agreed with the clubs and with the player. “Nobody has told me otherwise, so Vitor Roque will be in Barcelona’s sports project in January 2024.”

Vitor Roque is currently out with an ankle injury but Cury also reckons that he will be back in action soon.

“Vitor Roque recovers very well and will be ready in four weeks,” he added. “He is a young, strong boy and we thank God everything has gone very well.”

If Vitor Roque does arrive in January it will certainly boost Xavi’s attacking options. The Barca coach is thought to be really eager to have the youngster in his team this winter.