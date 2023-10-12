Barcelona are ‘not in good hands economically’ - Hristo Stoichkov

Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov is never afraid to speak his mind and he’s offered his thoughts on the club’s current situation.

Stoichkov admits he’s concerned by the club’s continuing financial problems and isn’t completely convinced that Joan Laporta is the man to fix them.

“I believe Laporta in some things and I don’t believe in others,” he told Relevo. “Economically we are not in good hands. Something is missing. Football-wise, yes. For everything he has done to sign players, the team is done, it is prepared to win. “This year it is going to win the league easily. Another thing is the Champions League.”

Stoichkov says he has no doubts about Laporta from a football point of view but hasn’t been convinced by some of the explanations he’s offered regarding finances.

“With so much debt out there, sometimes they explain one thing, sometimes they explain something else and it depends,” he added. “People don’t believe him [Laporta]. There are many people who do not believe him. Sporting-wise? Of course.”

Barca’s finances have been in the spotlight again this week, with claims that the club still owe over €200 million in transfer fees to seven different clubs.