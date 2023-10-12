Joao Felix set for massive pay rise after Barcelona salary revealed

Joao Felix is reportedly set for a pay rise at Barcelona just days after vice president Eduard Romeu confirmed how much the Portugal international is being paid this season.

Felix has already admitted that he’s taken a significant pay cut in order to swap Atletico for Barcelona and Romeu has offered up some numbers.

“João Félix earns 400,000 euros. This is the case of a person who makes a very important bet. It’s very nice to hear this from a guy who probably wasn’t in the best condition at his club and here he has a magnificent showcase. “Let’s also not fool ourselves, the club that loans him to us has an interest in this being a great showcase. “Hopefully at the end of the season we will have the conflict of having to consider his continuity. “The percentage dedicated to the wage bill had skyrocketed. We have been reducing, until now we have budgeted 492 million in sports salaries, 57% of ordinary income. UEFA recommendations were between 55% and 70%.”

Reports are now claiming that Felix will see his current salary rise by 10 times to €4 million. Catalunya Radio reckon it was always the plan to give the forward a rise, as soon as finances allowed, and makes no difference to FFP because it’s the salary La Liga had already calculated for the Atletico forward.

Felix has gone on to make nine appearances for Barcelona, scoring three times. It’s thought Barca would have to shell out 80 million euros to land him permanently.