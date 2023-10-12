Barcelona target Guido Rodriguez hints at leaving Real Betis

The Catalan club is looking to strengthen their squad with free agents this summer, as Barcelona have done successfully in the past with players like Christensen and Gundogan.

Barcelona wants to add another midfielder to their roster, who can complement Romeu, according to their coach Xavi. Rodriguez from Real Betis is one of their main targets for this role. Rodriguez has not renewed his contract with Betis, which will end soon. He spoke about his situation on a podcast hosted by his teammate Guardado’s wife, Sandra de la Vega.

"We are weighing our options. It's not an easy decision. We are happy at Betis, we play an important part in the team, and we have a good bond." Rodriguez

If Betis cannot keep Rodriguez, Barcelona will have to compete with other clubs for the midfielder who was a member of Argentina’s victorious World Cup winning side last year.