‘Not normal!’ - Thierry Henry reveals his favorite Lionel Messi goal for Barcelona

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry didn’t flip flop when asked about Messi’s best goal for the Catalan giants. The French legend who himself enjoyed playing with Messi at the Camp Nou spoke about the famous Messi goal against Malaga all the way back in 2009.

“That defied logic, what he did,” said Henry. “You start the ball on your left foot here. How do you go back with that same leg, touch the ball in the air, in between the two (defenders) so make sure that guy doesn’t touch it? He almost fell, and he smashed it into the top corner. That’s not normal.” Henry | Source

Messi obviously scored all kinds of wild goals during his time at Barcelona and it can be hard to pick out favorites. Yet for someone like Henry to shower Messi with such praise, you know it must have been a very special moment.