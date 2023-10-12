Will Lewandowski be fit for El Clasico? Barcelona striker offers fitness update

Robert Lewandowski has offered an update on his fitness and some idea of when he might return to action for Barcelona.

The striker has been ruled out of action with a sprained ankle and has been asked in an interview if he’ll be ready for El Clasico on October 28.

Lewandowski says his recovery is going well but he will only return when he’s completely ready.

“From Wednesday to Friday I rested. I’ve been working and rehabilitating since Friday,” he said. “This is the most important time for the ankle to rest. There will be more to say next week, but it’s looking better than many people thought. “There is no return date. It all depends on how the leg reacts. Real? If I’m not fit, I won’t force myself to play.” Source | Sportowe Fakty

The Poland international does still have time to recover and make the game but Xavi will be sweating on his fitness ahead of the match.

Barcelona could have Lamine, Pedri and De Jong back in time for the Clasico, but Raphinha and Jules Kounde still look doubtful right now.