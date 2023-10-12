Alejandro Balde has left the Spain squad in the wake of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Scotland in Euro qualifying after picking up an injury.

The left-back was withdrawn from the match at half-time and is now on his way back to Barcelona.

Here’s the official statement:

“Nico Williams and Alejandro Balde have been called off due to physical problems after Spain’s victory against Scotland (2-0), a victory that brings the national team level on points at the top of Group A. “Williams has had a strain in his intercostal muscles since last Tuesday, while Balde suffers discomfort in his adductors.”

It’s yet another problem for Xavi who is already without a host of players due to injury. There had been fears over Gavi’s fitness too ahead of the match but he started against Scotland and played all 90 minutes for Luis de la Fuente’s side.