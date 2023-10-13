Pablo Torre: Xavi doesn’t talk with the players much at Barcelona

Pablo Torre has given a new interveiw while on international duty with Spain’s Under-21s and talked about his current situation.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Girona but is still finding game time hard to come by under Michel and he’s yet to start in La Liga.

Torre was asked about what Xavi said to him at Barcelona before he left but claims the coach doesn’t really talk much to his players.

“In general he doesn’t talk much with the players either,” he said. “It’s true that his brother and the staff were very close. I know that both they and the coach and the delegate are aware of what Eric García and I do in Girona.”

The youngster was also asked if he was left despairing at Barca after failing to break into the first team.

“Not at all. I knew it was a difficult scenario, you just have to look at the players in all parts of the field,” he added. “I paid a lot of attention to them and, despite not having many minutes. It was a good time for me. “I didn’t get desperate at Barça because I always had the mentality of continuing to improve, knowing from the beginning that it was going to be difficult.” Source | Radio Marca

Torre will be hoping for minutes with the Under-21s over the international break. He’s been joined in the squad for Fermin Lopez - who’s been handed a first call-up.