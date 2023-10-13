‘It could be a lot of fun’ - Andreas Christensen happy to play pivot for Barcelona

Andreas Christensen has said he’d be happy to try and play pivot at Barcelona amid speculation Xavi could be tempted to try the Dane in midfield.

Barcelona are though to want to sign a new pivot next summer, but in the meantime could experiment with the position this season.

Christensen’s been asked about moving out of central defense and seems up for the challenge.

“They haven’t asked me yet, but I actually think it could be a lot of fun,” he said. “We’ve had some injuries and I think it’s going to be okay actually. I’ve tried it before, so it won’t be brand new, but I haven’t been asked yet.”

The Dane also spoke about his disappointment at not playing in the Champions League win over Porto.

“I can’t explain the Champions League match. I wanted to play,” he added. “Yes I was [frustrated]. I always will be. It was only the game against Mallorca that I thought I needed a rest because I had so many minor injuries. It was nice, but since I have been fit, I have wanted to play, so it was frustrating.” Source | TV 2 Sport

The defender is currently on international duty with Denmark and games against Kazakhstan and San Marino.