Joint training session with Barça Atlètic - FC Barcelona

There may be many first team players away with their national sides or out injured, but the work goes on at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for the players available to Xavi Hernández and his coaching staff.

The FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

Our daily recap on another international break, with numerous blaugranas called up for different matches, including Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026 qualifying

European leaders with 12 different goalscorers - FC Barcelona

In football, roles are usually quite clearly defined. Goalkeepers stop goals, defenders guard the area, midfielders create chances and forwards convert them. Of course, all of those duties cross over to a certain extent, and that is the hallmark of a good team. One very obvious statistical method to demonstrate that is the number of different players that score goals. And this season's FC Barcelona does that to perfection.

Main Spotify Camp Nou remodelling licence granted - FC Barcelona

Barcelona City Council grant the licence that gives the go ahead to carry out all the Stadium construction work, which began in June, with the third tier almost fully demolished

Andreas Christensen 'asks' to be used as a pivot for Barca - SPORT

Andreas Christensen is sure: if it were up to him, he would try out in one of Barça's upcoming matches as the defensive pivot. In a statement to the Danish website 'Sport TV2', the defender says he feels ready to move up a position and admits how frustrated he was to be left on the bench in the Champions League game against Porto.

Noah Darvich 'debuts' with Barcelona's first team - SPORT

FC Barcelona's first team and reserve team played a training match on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Xavi Hernandez's side, which included players who have not been called up by their national teams for the current break as well as some youth players, beat Barça Atlètic thanks to goals from Sergi Roberto and Nil Calderó, who cancelled out Diego Percan's goal (2-1).

Barcelona multiple Joao Felix's tiny starting salary by 10 - SPORT

There was much talk, weeks ago, about Joao Félix's symbolic salary at Barça. Cadena 'COPE' reported that the Portuguese had landed at Barcelona for 400,000 euros gross. This Wednesday, Barça's own economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, confirmed it in a round of interviews to several media. The striker's wage bill, however, will be substantially increased in the coming days.

How much FFP margin do Barca need to register Vitor Roque in January? - SPORT

FC Barcelona are working to obtain fair play margin in the winter transfer window in order to make some adjustments to the squad. In principle, the move would be to try to register Vitor Roque, although there are other options on the table.