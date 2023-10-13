Brighton winger Karou Mitoma emerges as new Barcelona target

Brighton winger Karou Mitoma has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Japan international has starred in the Premier League with the Seagulls, and it seems Barca have been loving his performances.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Mitoma is very well liked at Barcelona, particularly his ability to break open defenses from his position on the left flank.

There’s no suggestion yet of Barca making a move, as their priority right now is a new pivot, but it seems he’s a player the club will be keeping an eye on.

Mitoma is contracted to Brighton until 2025, meaning next summer could be crucial in regards to his future plans.

It’s worth nohing that Barca may well get to see plenty of Brighton this season. Ansu Fati is currently on loan with Roberto De Zerbi’s side and playing alongside Mitoma at the Amex.