Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde make final Golden Boy shortlist

Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have made it onto the final shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

The list has now been whittled down to the top 25 names ahead of the final announcement in December.

Balde and Yamal both make the list and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Pedri and Gavi who have won the award for the last two years.

Meet our finalists for the #GoldenBoy award pic.twitter.com/jMzzwuIVW4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2023

In case you’re wondering why Gavi isn’t on the list it’s because he won it last year and so can’t be included this time around. The Golden Boy index picks the top 20 finalists with five wildcards added by Tuttosport journalists.

This year’s wildcards are Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, Bilal El Khannouss of Genk, Dinamo Zagreb’s Martin Baturina, Benfica starlet Joao Neves and our very onw Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is the current favorite to pick up the trophy but does face plenty of competition.

Here’s a look at the full list:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Johan Bakayoko (PSV)

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp)

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Lucas Gourna-Douath (RB Salzburg)

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP)

Arnau Martinez (Girona)

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

Andy Diouf (Lens)

Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Bilal El Khannouss (Genk)

Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb)

Joao Neves (Benfica)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Who will be crowned this year’s Golden Boy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!