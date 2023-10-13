Barcelona offer Alejandro Balde injury update

Barcelona have offered an update on Alejandro Balde’s fitness after the defender left the Spain squad following Thursday’s win over Scotland

Spain confirmed after the win he was suffering some discomfort in his adductors, and Barca have now shared an update.

“Test conducted this Friday on full back Alejandro Balde have confirmed that he has an adductor injury in one of his hamstrings. It means he will be unavailable for selection until the problem heals,” read a club statement.

It’s being reported thought that Balde’s injury is not too severe and that he will only miss “10-12 days” of action, according to Diario AS.

The news means that Balde will be fit for the crunch Clasico at Montjuic at the end of the month which will be a relief to Barca and to Xavi.

Marcos Alonso is available as a back-up if needed, but there’s no doubt at all that Balde is Barca’s first choice.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski has said he’s making a good recovery from injury, while Pedri is also expected back after the international break.

Yet Barca may have to wait a little longer to see Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde back in action.