Barcelona planning money-spinning friendly in the United States in December

Barcelona are reportedly planning to play a friendly in the United States in December as a way to bring in some more cash.

The Catalans are hoping to head off across the Atlantic and play an extra friendly before Christmas, according to Cadena Ser.

Xavi has approved the plans, despite concerns of too many minutes for his players, because he’s all too aware of the need to generate income to help the club’s financial situation.

Barcelona have been trying to find a gap in the schedule and it seems there might be some wiggle room in December.

The Catalans do have a spare week at the start of the month. Barca play Atletic on December 3 and then have nothing until the following weekend when they take on Girona.

Another option seems to be after their final La Liga game of the year on December 20. Barca could potentially play a game on December 19 or 20 which may be the best time.

There’s no detail yet of who Barcelona could play but it’s thought it could be a Mexican team and that the game will take place somewhere on the East Coast.

Barca have made a habit of travelling around the world playing friendlies recently. The team jetted off to Australia last year and took on Vissel Kobe in Japan at the end of last season.