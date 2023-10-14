Loan watch: How is Barcelona’s Julian Araujo getting on at Las Palmas?

The international break is a good time to take stock of the early weeks of the season and take a check on how some of Barcelona’s loan stars are doing.

Julian Araujo is one player out on loan at Las Palmas, and the Mexico international has enjoyed plenty of game time since his move from Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has played seven of nine La Liga games, including six starts, racking up 501 minutes so far in the Spanish top flight.

Araujo’s stats offer a little insight into how he’s been faring. He’s made 235 total passes, completed 194 of those, picked up two bookings, made five fouls and had three shots.

There have been some real highlights, not least this brilliant run back to deny Antonio Puertas and Granada what would surely have been a certain goal.

Pace is one thing that Araujo has certainly displayed. He’s quick, still a bit raw (as you may expect), but seems to be coming along nicely under former Barca coach Garcia Pimienta.

The Mexican also seemed to enjoy himself against Real Madrid. Los Blancos ran out 2-0 winners but Araujo did a decent job up against Vinicius Jr et al.

Julián Araujo against Real Madrid:



- 2 tackles won (match high)

- 2 interceptions

- 6 recoveries

- 3 ground duels won

- 70 touches

- 95% accurate passing



He will also likely have endeared himself to Barca fans with a little post on social media after the game. Madrid saw Nacho sent off for a ridiculous challenge which did not go unnoticed by Araujo.

“Thank God” he wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a picture of him and Nacho during the match. Make of that what you will but it seems a clear dig at the Madrid defender.

| Barcelona player Julian Araujo raises controversy on social media, as he posted a picture of him with Nacho and wrote "Thank God".



Araujo’s form at Las Palmas will be closely scrutinized this season at Barcelona, particularly amid speculation they want a right-back this summer no matter what happens with Joao Cancelo.

An injury picked up against Celta will hopefully not disrupt his progress, and the warm reception he received from fans as he walked off shaking his head in frustration at being sidelined spoke volumes about his early impact at Las Palmas.

Certainly he’s doing Mexico proud so far this season.

Mexico's highest rated player in Europe's top 5 leagues (400+ mins):



Barcelona may well try to keep hold of Cancelo but will still want a back-up for next season. Sergi Roberto will be out of contract next summer and the feeling right now seems to be that he’ll move on.

Araujo is due to come back to Barcelona then and could find himself with a clear pathway into the first team. It would also make much more financial sense for Barca incorporate the Mexican into the first team than go to market again given their ongoing limitations.