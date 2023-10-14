Will Raphinha be fit for El Clasico? Bsrcelona forward offers fitness update

Barcelona forward Raphinha has admitted he doesn’t yet know if he’ll be fit for El Clasico at the end of the month.

The Brazilian has been out of action since picking up a hamstring problem in the win over Sevilla at the end of September.

Raphinha was at the Ciutat Esportiva on Friday and was asked by Sport if he’d be fit to take on Real Madrid and offered up the following response.

“The Classic? I don’t know yet. I want to be there,” he said.

Xavi will certainly be hoping to have Raphinha available for the crunch match which is likely to have a big bearing on where the title ends up at the end of the season.

Alejandro Balde and Pedri are expected to be fit for the game, but there are still doubts over whether Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong will return in time.