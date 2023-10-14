Alejandro Balde injury news - FC Barcelona

Test conducted this Friday on full back Alejandro Balde have confirmed that he has an adductor injury in one of his hamstrings. It means he will be unavailable for selection until the problem heals.

Ter Stegen picks his greatest saves for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Being third in the list of appearances by an FC Barcelona goalkeeper is no mean feat, but that is what Ter Stegen has done. And along the way he has produced some moments that are already a part of club folklore. He took some time out talk us through some of the best.

The FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

FRIDAY, 13 OCTOBER | Portugal 3-2 Slovakia: Roberto Martínez’s Portugal side took all three points in their Euro2024 qualifier at home to Slovakia despite a late comeback from the visitors. Barça duo João Cancelo and João Félix were both involved with the defender playing all 90 minutes and the striker coming on in the 65th minute to replace Rafael Leão. The win means that Portugal are through to the final stages of Euro2024.

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, Golden Boy finalists - FC Barcelona

The winner of the Golden Boy prize for 2023 is going to be revealed very soon. For now, the shortlist has been cut to 25, and there are two from FC Barcelona still in the running, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona and Real Madrid eyeing young Serbia striker Matija Popovic - SPORT

Barcelona's difficult economic situation means that the club's sporting management is prioritising players for the future and those who can arrive on a free transfer. And in the youth team of Partizan Belgrade is a centre-forward who meets these two parameters: Matija Popovic.

Complete calm at Barça over Alejandro Balde fitness after Spain scare - SPORT

Alejandro Balde is the latest Barcelona player to enter the infirmary. The left-back had to be substituted at half-time during the Spanish national team's win against Scotland and after the match he left the 'Roja' training camp to return to Barcelona to undergo medical tests to determine the extent of his injury. The results of which were positive from Barça's point of view.

Barça line up mid-season friendly in USA to further boost club's revenue - SPORT

Barcelona are looking for a new business opportunity before the end of the year. According to the Cadena SER programme 'Què t'hi jugues?', the club are considering playing a friendly match in the United States in order to make money before Christmas.

The plague that does not cease: Barça injury situation ahead of clásico on Oct. 28 - SPORT

Another injury at Barcelona. And yet another injury to a first-choice player. Xavi Hernandez is having a lot of headaches and will have a lot of problems to put together the XI that will face Athletic at Montjuïc on Sunday 22 October.

Billionaire who tried to buy Barça edges closer to Manchester United deal - SPORT

According to 'Times Sport' last summer, Ratcliffe got in touch with Joan Laporta and had an "interesting conversation" with the head of the Catalan club, which led to a friendship between the two. The billionaire, according to the information, intended to inject between €2 and €3 billion into Barça.

Meeting between Deco & Vitor Roque in Brazil to discuss January arrival - SPORT

The club is aware of all the details concerning his recovery from his ankle problems and in the coming days it will be Barça's Director of Football, Deco, who will come into play to work out the final details of the Brazilian striker's arrival.